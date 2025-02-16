New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,706 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

