New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,722 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $23,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.47 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $482.72 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $534.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

