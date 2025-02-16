New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $34,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 93.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

