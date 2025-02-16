New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.20. 1,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

