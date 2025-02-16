New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.31. New World Development shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,055 shares.

New World Development Stock Up 8.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

About New World Development

(Get Free Report)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.