New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 560 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 176,799 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 732.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,687 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

CSL opened at $357.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $339.10 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475 shares of company stock valued at $541,219 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

