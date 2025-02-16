New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 44.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 277.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.5% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

