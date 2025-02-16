New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,601,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,866,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of APO opened at $162.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

