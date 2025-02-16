Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 250.3% annually over the last three years.

NML stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

