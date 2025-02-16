Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. Network-1 Technologies shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 15,522 shares traded.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Network-1 Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

