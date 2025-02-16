NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 13,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 12,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.