Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $929.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.02. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

