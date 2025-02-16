Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $4.83 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

