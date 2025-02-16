Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after buying an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 405,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

