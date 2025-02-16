Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.95 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 139,184 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,283,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.27 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

