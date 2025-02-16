Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,194 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

