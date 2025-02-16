Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Insider Acquires A$36,298.08 in Stock

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weiss acquired 43,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$36,298.08 ($23,119.80).

Myer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 638.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Myer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Myer’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Myer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Myer

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of offline and online department stores under the Myer brand name in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, homewares, beauty products, travel products, electrical goods, toys, and gift products. The company also provides beauty, grooming, gift registry, clothes alteration, formal hire, and breast cancer screening services; and operates in-store cafés and restaurants.

Featured Stories

