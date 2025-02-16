MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$45.40 and last traded at C$45.50. Approximately 115,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 47,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.04.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

