Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Invests $618,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 0.7% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OXY opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
