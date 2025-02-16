Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for 6.0% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after buying an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

