Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 33964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Mothercare Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.88. The stock has a market cap of £20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mothercare

About Mothercare

In related news, insider Andrew Cook bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,759.60). Company insiders own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

