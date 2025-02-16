Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,428.77 ($43.16) and traded as high as GBX 3,690 ($46.44). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 3,670 ($46.19), with a volume of 94,067 shares trading hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,751.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,433.76.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported annual revenues of £4.1bn in full year 2023, employing around 7,700 employees and operating in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

