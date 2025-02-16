Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 644,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Montana Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRJ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRJ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Montana Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Montana Technologies by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Montana Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montana Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRJ stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.