Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 644,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Montana Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of AIRJ stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
