Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $969.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $922.35.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

