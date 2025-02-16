Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $929.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $804.02. The stock has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

