Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 299.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after buying an additional 6,571,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after buying an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 308.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.53. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $152.77 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

