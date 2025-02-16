Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $22.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $416.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.47. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

