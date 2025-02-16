Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3,988.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,915,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average is $168.78. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

