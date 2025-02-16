Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2,466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,240,000 after buying an additional 3,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Copart by 706.6% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.