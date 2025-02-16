Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 608 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $35,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,807,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 685,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,618,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $336.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $336.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average is $318.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.