monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock opened at $318.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.83, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $174.75 and a one year high of $342.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

