Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $203.79 and traded as high as $229.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 978 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.04. The company has a market capitalization of $834.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Monarch Cement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

