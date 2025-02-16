MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.58 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

