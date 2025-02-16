MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,542 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:DVN opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
