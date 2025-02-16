MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,542 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

