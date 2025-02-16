MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,285 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.59 and its 200 day moving average is $395.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

