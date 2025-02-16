MN Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

