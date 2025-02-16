MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 944,060 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $101.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

