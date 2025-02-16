MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 142,115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $77.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

