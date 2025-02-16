MN Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,188 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $100.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

