MN Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,750 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.