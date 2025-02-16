Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 38582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
