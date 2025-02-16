Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 38582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after buying an additional 4,167,234 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,612,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,951,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,038,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 992,900 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.