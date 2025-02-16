MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

