Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 136 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after buying an additional 538,256 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $19,360,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $77.01 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

