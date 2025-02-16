Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) & Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Head to Head Contrast

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) and Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cybin and Medivir AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 294.67 -$35.93 million ($4.38) -2.18 Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $32.14 0.03

This table compares Cybin and Medivir AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medivir AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medivir AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and Medivir AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68% Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medivir AB (publ) beats Cybin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

