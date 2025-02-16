Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.17 and a one year high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

