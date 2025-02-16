Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 23,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 61,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Markforged Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Markforged by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Markforged by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

