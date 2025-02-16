Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 5,261 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

