Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $94.86 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

