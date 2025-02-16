Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,289.82. The trade was a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at $28,391.76. This represents a 95.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

