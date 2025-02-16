Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in HSBC by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in HSBC by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

